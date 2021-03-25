Scammers Using Debit Cards in Unemployment Fraud

The scammers are definitely up right now and winning! According to NBC4i.com hundreds of thousands of unemployment claims have been filed since January. A number of these claims have been flagged “under suspicion of fraud”.
Ohioans know it is fraud when they of to their mailbox, and find a U.S. Bank ReliaCard, with thousands of dollars on there in benefits they never applied or, like Susan.
“When I opened these, I was concerned,” Susan said
When she noticed there were more than one card being sent to her mothers vacant home on the north side, she knew it was fraud, and was unable to contact ODJFS, so she called 4
“You could understand maybe one mismailing, but no,” Susan said.
ODJFS confirmed that the cards were the result of fraud — people using another person’s identity to file a claim, but the debit card ends up at the victim’s home because the address is associated with their information.
The card issuer, U.S. Bank, offered these steps as to what should be done if someone receives a ReliaCard in a stranger’s name:
- Disregard the activation instructions. An attempt to access funds secured through fraudulent means exposes you to criminal prosecution.
- Report it to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, either by phone at (833) 658-0394 or online.
- Report the error to U.S. Bank.
- Anyone who’s received a card for benefits that they did not apply for should destroy the card.
Ohio State Player E.J. Liddell Shares Social Media Threats After Oral Roberts Loss
Ohio State Player E.J. Liddell Shares Social Media Threats After Oral Roberts Loss
I will support our student-athletes in and out of competition!— Gene Smith (@OSU_AD) March 20, 2021
I have nothing but love and respect for E.J. He epitomizes all that we hope for in our student-athletes. pic.twitter.com/BxejMWvo1x
The Ohio State University police are now involved with the threats against E.J. Liddell, per a source.— Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) March 20, 2021
OSU's Gene Smith says the athletic department assisted EJ Liddell in filing a complaint via University police. The police will determine how to move forward or who else gets involved.— Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) March 20, 2021
The comments made to EJ Liddell on social media were heinous. Holtmann's statement saying they "reflect the worst in humanity" are spot on. https://t.co/BWZNoS9U3y— Shannon Russell (@slrussell) March 20, 2021
Glad to see OSU stand up to this. It happens everywhere, sadly. I don’t know him as a person, but E.J. Liddell is a helluva basketball player. https://t.co/yxzEm3TRoc— Rick Brown (@ByRickBrown) March 20, 2021
And for the record, this is the same person receiving these awful messages:https://t.co/woQZNGloEO— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) March 20, 2021
I Stand with E.J. Liddell— Earl Austin Jr. (@earlaustinjr) March 20, 2021
Seeing the comments that— Brian Tonsoni (@Soni42) March 20, 2021
E. J. Liddell of Ohio St is receiving on Instagram is disturbing. It shows that every fan base has a fringe element of crazy & stupid. When it reaches the student athlete it really is bad.
DO NOT TAG/DM ATHLETES at all. Leave them be!
Not going to share the comments sent to E.J. Liddell. Please remember that these athletes are, in fact, human.— Spencer Holbrook (@SpencerHolbrook) March 20, 2021
Just please be kind.
I love sports and I study and teach about sports.— Brian Lampman (@blampsport) March 20, 2021
It hurts to see the disparities that exist at the NCAA tournament.
It hurts to see E.J. Liddell give everything for his program and face such horrific social media comments.
We have so much work to do.
We must do better. pic.twitter.com/iT2ovG82Ey
