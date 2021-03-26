LaTocha Scott Confirms SWV & Xscape Verzuz Battle In May

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After countless petitions by fans, it appears that the highly anticipated Xscape vs SWV Verzuz battle has been confirmed.

On Wednesday (Mar 24), while talking with the paparazzi at TMZ, Xscape’s LaTocha Scott confirmed that the fan-favored battle has been set in stone with the soulful matchup going down in May.

“So, we’re getting ready to do this Verzuz battle with Xscape and SWV,” Scott said. “It’s going down May 8th. So, I’m out here just representing for my home team.”

The announcement came shortly after the amazing night of Hip-Hop as the world watched the battle of the Wu, with Raekwon and Ghostface facing off giving fans a taste of boom-bap.

Following the iconic night of lyricism, fans have been playing the mystery game after Verzuz creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz released the battle’s lineup flyer with some of the names of the upcoming battles blurred out.

Scott also revealed that all members of Xscape, including Kandi Burruss, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, and her sister, Tamika Scott, would be taking part in the Verzuz battle; along with Cheryl Gamble, Tamara Johnson, and Leanne Lyons of Sisters With Voices are all set to join in as well.

The “Ladies Night” Verzz is slated to go down on May 8th via Instagram and Triller.

In other Verzuz news, with the increase in interest in iconic showdowns, rapper Trina is putting her hat in the ring announcing that she would be open to participating in the cultural showdown against none other than the Queen Bee herself, Lil Kim.

During a recent appearance on 103.5 The Beat, the seasoned rapper said she was down for the battle but admitted nothing had been proposed yet.

“[Lil] Kim is that b*tch. Let’s be very clear,” Trina said. “When I came into the industry, this is who I looked at, looked up to. This is the lyrics that I recited, this is what made me know that it’s OK to talk that lethal shit,” she explained. “Therefore, I would feel like that’s equivalent because Kim is legendary and she got mad records.”

Trina noted that her choice for the battle was out of love, adding that Lil Kim’s influence helped shape her career before noting that the matchup is currently hypothetical due to no one reaching out–yet.

“I[t] won’t even feel like a competition because it’s a family thing. I’m probably gonna be so much more engaged in her records than anything cuz it’ll go back to when I first heard her, so I’ll be in my vibe, like fanned out … That’s just what I would say. That’s just my little opinion, but nobody reached out.”

Trina says she’s here for a #Verzuz battle against Lil’ Kim. Says it would be more of a family thing. Roommates, are y'all here for this 👀 📹:(@djscream @hoodrichradioig ) pic.twitter.com/5RWB2lxUg2 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 24, 2021

