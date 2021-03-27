Amber Riley Slays In Her adidas x Ivy Park Drip!

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Amber Riley is the latest celeb to slay in her Ivy Park and she looks amazing while doing it!

The actress and singer took to Instagram yesterday to show off her latest adidas x Ivy Park drip, sharing a series of fire photos as she modeled off the latest pieces from Beyoncé’s beloved athleisure line.

With her hair in long, sleek braids, Amber Riley gave us her best poses and showed off her sexy side while she modeled a variety of the collection’s hottest looks.

First, she set it off in perhaps the most popular look of the entire Ivy Park collection: the multi-color adidas x Ivy Park sports bra, matching leggings, and puffer coat. With her braids long, she modeled the set in a series of photos, showing us her best angles and giving us major Ivy Park envy! She also shared a beautiful close-up headshot while wearing a light blue track jacket, blue eye shadow, and her braids in adorable, futuristic-looking buns. “RILEY has entered the chat,” she captioned the series of photos, signaling that it’s now her time to show off her Ivy Park drip!

Check out the photos below.

In another photoset, she transitioned into a more casual slay, as she wore the popular teal adidas x Ivy Park spaghetti strap tank top, matching joggers, and mesh ankle-length jacket. She opted for a more natural face this time, leaving her braids in a high ponytail with clear beads to add to her creative aesthetic. “If “Classy, Boujie, Ratchet” was a person ,” she captioned the photo, paying homage to Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s Savage (Remix).

Then, Amber showed off her “bad side” as she wore the adidas x Ivy Park Black Mesh Sleeve Bodysuit, black jacket, and thigh-high boots. “Bad girls ain’t no good. Good girls ain’t no fun,” she appropriately captioned the photo set, donning a bright red lip and her long braids in a high, stylish ponytail.

And finally, she rocked the adidas x Ivy Park Wild Brown Metallic Puffer Jacket, brown bodysuit, and the ankle-high white leather Super Sleek Boots, all from Beyoncé’s third installment of the now sold-out adidas x Ivy Park Winter collection.

“R•I•L•E•Y,” the Glee alum captioned the photo while tagging and showing love to her glam squad and of course, Beyoncé herself.

See the slay for yourself below!

You go, girl!

Amber Riley Slays In Her adidas x Ivy Park Drip! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

