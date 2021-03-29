Sharon Osbourne Will Not Return To ‘The Talk’

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After being off the air for two weeks and an internal review, it has been determined that Sharon Osbourne will no longer be a host on CBS’ The Talk. CBS released a statement to CNN revealing the news.

“The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home,” the statement read. “As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”

CBS execs are also taking steps to ensure that this kind of mishap doesn’t happen again.

“During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions, and training about equity, inclusion, and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers, and crew,” the statement also read. “Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production, and, ultimately, our viewers.”

The controversy began after Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood had a tense debate about Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle being racist. While the review was being conducted, Leah Remini came forward with allegations that Osbourne had made racist remarks about former co-host Julie Chen, calling her things like “wonton.” Former co-host Holly Robinson-Peete also claimed that Osbourne called her “ghetto.”

“I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto’ for #theTalk … then I was gone,” she tweeted. “I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co-host who remained calm & respectful because … she HAD to.”

Current co-host Elaine Welteroth also came forward and claimed that there was racist insensitivity going on behind the scenes.

Osbourne had accused CBS of blindsiding her with the Piers Morgan discussion while on air.

“I blame the network for it,” Osbourne told Variety. “I was blindsided, totally blindsided by the whole situation. In my 11 years, this was the first time I was not involved with planning the segment.”

Osbourne’s representative Howard Bragman told CNN that the claims Remini and Robinson-Peete made are false.

“The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host,” Bragman said. “For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment.”

Sharon Osbourne Will Not Return To ‘The Talk’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com