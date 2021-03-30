Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1. Day One of Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

What You Need To Know:

Opening statements began Monday morning in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the White former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

2. Baltimore State’s Attorney Permanently Ends Low-Level Crime Prosecutions

What You Need To Know:

Criminal justice reform has arrived in the city of Baltimore. Friday, State Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced she will no longer prosecute drug possession, prostitution, low-level crimes and minor traffic violations.

3. Coronavirus Update: State Officials Say Fourth Surge in Covid-19 Infections is Here

What You Need To Know:

For weeks, health experts have warned of a possible fourth Covid-19 surge. Now several states are reporting an increase in infections and some state leaders are sounding the alarm.

4. Conflicting Reports on Black College Graduate Shot By Police

What You Need To Know:

Conflicting reports were released over the weekend concerning the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Donovan Lynch, a Black former college athlete, graduate, and CEO of his company Lead By Example Management.

5. Why Black Parents Are Banking On 529 College Savings Plans

What You Need To Know:

Most Black parents begin saving for college before their child is 10 years old and this could be a future key to closing the racial wealth gap.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 30, 2021: Derek Chauvin Murder Trial — Covid-19 Infections Surge — College Graduate Shot By Police

