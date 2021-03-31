With the trial of #GeorgeFloyd going on, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses that moment when you realized you were black.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Justice For George Floyd: The Derek Chauvin Murder Trial Begins
5 photos Launch gallery
Justice For George Floyd: The Derek Chauvin Murder Trial Begins
1. March 6Source:Getty 1 of 5
2. March 6Source:Getty 2 of 5
3. March 6Source:Getty 3 of 5
4. March 6Source:Getty 4 of 5
5. March 3Source:Getty 5 of 5
What’s Trending?! What Was The Moment You Knew You Were Black? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com