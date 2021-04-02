CLOSE
Listen to Magic All Weekend for The Isley Brothers VS Earth Wind and Fire Battle Plus Take the Quiz

EWF vs Isley Brothers

Source: Getty / Getty

The next Verzuz battle is this weekend and it’s is going to be legendary. Two of music’s grooviest groups will face off with twenty of their greatest hits. Ohio’s own The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire are set to appear on Verzuz with host Steve Harvey to help facilitate the evening.

The platform, which originally started to give fans something fun to dance to while quarantined at home, has grown to give music lovers some of the best producer, artist and group battles imaginable. From “The Boy Is Mine” face-off between previous rivals Brandy and Monica to classic drunken nights spent with producers The Dream and Sean Garrett, these Verzuz battles have been memorable moments artists can share with fans and elevate their current projects.

Magic is getting you ready for the Isley Brothers vs Earth Wind & Fire battle this weekend by bringing the battle to the 95.5 airwaves!  Listen all weekend long for the greatest hits from both bands.  Are you Team Isley Brothers or Team Earth, Wind & Fire? Take the quiz below to find out.

Verzuz has already announced its’ next battle between all-women’s R&B groups SWV and Escape before we could witness the funkiness that Sunday should bring. They are truly building the hype and continuing to bless our ears with good-feeling, nostalgic music as we rid ourselves of the quarantine blues.

 

was originally published on globalgrind.com

Isley Brothers vs Earth Wind and Fire Weekend
