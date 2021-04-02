WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 2, 2021: Johnson & Johnson Error — Biden Goes Big — Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1. Day Four: Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

What You Need To Know:

The Derek Chauvin murder trial resumed Thursday with the prosecution presenting its case against the former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

2. Biden Goes Big with $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

What You Need To Know:

This week, President Joe Biden revealed his extensive infrastructure plan that aims to reshape the U.S. economy.

3. Coronavirus Update: Johnson & Johnson Error Ruins Millions of Vaccines

What You Need To Know:

Drug maker Johnson & Johnson announced it found a quality problem at the Baltimore plant where it is manufacturing its single-dose coronavirus vaccine.

4. Black SC Man Sues After Deputy Slams A Car Door On His Head

What You Need To Know:

Stephon Hopkins, a Black man from Greenville, South Carolina, is suing the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in federal and state courts for his April 2019 arrest where he was punched in the face with handcuffs and had his head closed in a squad car door while handcuffed.

5. Dancing to Her Own Rhythm: Makaia Gatson Sparks Creativity in Young Dancers

What You Need To Know:

Turning passion into purpose is no easy task, but Makaia Gatson has gracefully turned her love of movement into a thriving business.

