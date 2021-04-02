Report: Suspect Dead After Ramming Car Into Barricade Outside of US Capitol

Continue reading The Top 14 Intruders Arrested For Storming The Capitol

The Top 14 Intruders Arrested For Storming The Capitol

[caption id="attachment_939938" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Pacific Press / Getty[/caption] The nation is closely approaching the two-week mark of the treasonous insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that left five dead, and dozens injured following a rally Donald Trump held moments before their violent arrival. The FBI was warned of the “war” in an internal report issued days before the domestic terrorist attack that “painted a dire portrait of dangerous plans, including individuals sharing a map of the complex’s tunnels, and possible rally points for would-be conspirators to meet up.” Because of this, white supremacists were able to ransack the Capitol and correctly navigate the corridors with ease. There’s even a theory floating around that a hand full of Republican members of Congress helped the pro-Trump extremists by giving them a tour of the building on the eve of their arrival. On the day of the riot, Trump held a rally denouncing the election moments before the Electoral-Vote convened to confirm President-elect Joe Biden, the official winner of the United States Presidential election. Through his encouragement, Trump told his followers to interfere with the ceremony and stop the vote. And they did for a while. The rioters arrived and were met with the weakest line of defense possible, which some say points to sympathizers within Capitol law enforcement. https://twitter.com/bumbera_steven/status/1347270969988173825?s=20 Operating under the support of their shameful president, the insurrectionists surrounded the U.S. Capitol and violently clashed with Capitol Police until they breached building security to reach the Senate floor. While millions of Americans watched the violent attack unfold with horror live on television, the Trumps stood by in a tent not that far away and safely enjoyed the show. It’s sickening. https://twitter.com/ChrisAlbertoLaw/status/1350678452739985412?s=20 The eager terrorists quickly shared updates of their journey into the Capitol across their Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook profiles. The self-incriminating footage documented their illegal acts of theft, property damage, and plots to capture and assassinate Congress members. Their stupidity was pure gold for the FBI, though. As we speak, the Department of Justice works around the clock to identify as many insurrectionists as possible. “The F.B.I. had received more than 126,000 photographic and video tips as of earlier this week, as agents also scrubbed airline passenger manifests and video of air travelers to and from Washington to find potential suspects,” the Times reports. “The top federal prosecutor in Washington said this week that he expected the number of people charged with crimes tied to the Capitol riot to rise into the hundreds.” So far, more than 100 people have been arrested in connection to the deadly terrorist attack at the Capitol, and it’s only the tip of the iceberg. For the record, we hope all of them are caught and are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Thankfully, social media has taken great pride in keeping track of the latest arrest updates. We won’t post all of them here, but we’ve grabbed over a dozen that should be on your radar.