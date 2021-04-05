Wine Down Wednesdays
HomeWine Down Wednesdays

Wine Down Wednesdays With Special Guest Lalese Stamps of Lolly Lolly Ceramics Hosted Nia Noelle

A curated virtual wine experience with black women in mind...

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

 

 

Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode!

In this episode, Nia Noelle will welcome Columbus’ creative Lalese Stamps of Lolly Lolly Ceramics to sit down, enjoy some wine, and have an interactive conversation about women, black excellence, her work, and more!

Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, April 7th at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or right here on our website.

Don’t miss the next episode of Wine Down Wednesdays on April 21st!  Click to follow Magic on our Facebook page and never miss a live episode.

Women To Know: 17 Leading Black Beauty Brand Owners
17 photos

The Latest:

 

ceramics , columbus , lalese stamps , lolly lolly , mug , wine down wednesdays

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Wine Down Wednesdays Lalese Stamps
Wine Down Wednesdays With Special Guest Lalese Stamps…
 52 mins ago
04.05.21
Photos
Close