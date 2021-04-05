Wine Down Wednesdays With Special Guest Lalese Stamps of Lolly Lolly Ceramics Hosted Nia Noelle

Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode!
In this episode, Nia Noelle will welcome Columbus’ creative Lalese Stamps of Lolly Lolly Ceramics to sit down, enjoy some wine, and have an interactive conversation about women, black excellence, her work, and more!
Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, April 7th at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or right here on our website.
Don’t miss the next episode of Wine Down Wednesdays on April 21st! Click to follow Magic on our Facebook page and never miss a live episode.
