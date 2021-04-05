ESPN Reportedly Fires Paul Pierce After Twerking-Filled Instagram Live, Twitter Reacts

Damn, Paul Pierce.
The Boston Celtic legend was caught having a bit too much fun Friday night on Instagram, live. Pierce decided to showcase himself getting a haircut, playing poker with his friends, as well as seeing bikini-clad women in the background who not only danced for him but insisted on giving him massages.
These are all great things for a retired NBA great who was named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in 2008, the 10th overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft, and an NBA Champion in 2008. But having half-naked women twerking behind you may not be the smartest business move if you’re an employee of ESPN. After all, Pierce has been a staple on “NBA Countdown,” “The Jump,” and in other NBA coverage for the network.
However, ESPN has yet to comment on the alleged following. Check out the funniest reactions to Paul Pierce’s alleged firing below.
Twitter Reactions: Paul Pierce Reportedly Fired From ESPN
Paul Pierce’s response to being fired makes it even better. pic.twitter.com/EHeQVFnDtc— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 5, 2021
Paul Pierce really threw it all away for 315 live viewers 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ICVmauWnPn— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 5, 2021
this how espn wanted Paul Pierce to be in that live pic.twitter.com/jjYW92k1Ct— ball fade (@ballfade_) April 5, 2021
ESPN to Paul Pierce on his day off pic.twitter.com/hk6j7ggQHh— DC (@DylansRawTake) April 5, 2021
Paul Pierce updating his LinkedIn and Indeed profiles pic.twitter.com/gfHjpudm1g— C.J. Toledano (@CJToledano) April 5, 2021
LIVE YOUR LIFE,— Jordan Belfort (@wolfofwallst) April 5, 2021
MAKE MISTAKES,
COMEBACK,
and
SUPPORT THE LOCAL ARTS.
Come work for me Paul Pierce.
The Miami Heat, unlike Paul Pierce, will be working in the playoffs— Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) April 5, 2021
Paul pierce trying to get into the ESPN HQ tomorrow pic.twitter.com/P7GJ1ufFTa— BMoneyy🚀🏀 (@BMoneyy26) April 5, 2021
Paul Pierce on his IG live pic.twitter.com/U389JfiPIW— Matt in AQ (@mattinaq) April 3, 2021
Rachel Nichols when Paul Pierce pulls up to work on Monday pic.twitter.com/xhVCzhKnvD— Paul Pierce’s PR Manager (@SikuLaFlame) April 3, 2021
Never forget this fan wanted NOTHING to do with Paul Pierce’s headband. 💀— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 5, 2021
pic.twitter.com/wp7Hcd5oHv
When Paul Pierce found out Monica wasn’t coming 😭🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/M5lzhpxKEc— Von Cheadle (@IJustJosh) April 3, 2021
“hey Paul, ESPN is calling”— sage 🤝 (@sageBiTT) April 3, 2021
Paul Pierce: pic.twitter.com/O2SouVOizk
This is my favorite Paul Pierce headline cuz it makes it sound like he was the one twerking. pic.twitter.com/21pYmd05un— J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) April 6, 2021
Paul Pierce on his next IG Live pic.twitter.com/8y3tLrhrW3— Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) April 5, 2021
Paul Pierce lost his job for 350 IG live viewers— chip / cactus league champion (@chipoffyoblock) April 5, 2021
KD-Rapaport feels like a work. Feels like Paul Pierce was intentionally looking for a way out of his contract. Idk if the two are related but this shit don't smell right pic.twitter.com/eXdBrWrtiB— America is musty 2021 (@DragonflyJonez) April 6, 2021
Paul Pierce didn’t want that damn job.— Karlous (@KarlousM) April 6, 2021
