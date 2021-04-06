COVID-19 Rates Going Up in Columbus

This weekend, things felt almost back to normal, with people attending Easter service and mass. Some were enjoying the beautiful weather with their loved ones at a bar or restaurant, but the crowds have health officials concerned.
According to Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Columbus is now seeing an uptrend in COVID-19 cases, but she said it is not surprising.
She said as of now, Columbus is seeing more than 200 COVID-19 cases daily.
“We’re starting to see this not only here, in Columbus, but around the state of Ohio,” she said.
For the full NBC4 story click here
