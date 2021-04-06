According to NBC4i, In Mid June, pardon my French, all Hell is going to break loose,” Prof. David Shetlar, Professor Emeritus of Entomology at The Ohio State University said, “and they’re going to come out by the millions.”
After 17 years of hibernation, Brood X of the periodical cicadas will be coming to the surface and taking over parts of Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Eastern Indiana, including here in Columbus.
Right now there are no signs of emergence, but later in April, we will start to see the mounding of soil in spots where the Brood X are getting ready to emerge. And once they do, they’ll be hard to ignore due to not only their sound and size.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Here’s Your Chance to Win $1K From Magic
- Win Cash from Magic!!
- Millions of Cicadas Expected to Infest Central Ohio Soon
- Duckie Thot Claps Back At A Fan Who Says She Looks Like A “Dark Skin White Girl”
- COVID-19 Rates Going Up in Columbus
- ESPN Reportedly Fires Paul Pierce After Twerking-Filled Instagram Live, Twitter Reacts
- Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of UberEats Driver Reportedly Receive Plea Deal
- Florida Couple Siphons Off $5.8 Million In Federal Funds To Buy Fancy Cars And Louis Vuitton
- Meet The Black Woman Behind The Bedazzled SmilesShield Makeup-Lovers Can’t Get Enough of
- Wine Down Wednesdays With Special Guest Lalese Stamps of Lolly Lolly Ceramics Hosted Nia Noelle
- SAG Awards Make History With 4 Actors of Color Taking Top Movie Honors [VIDEO]
- Minneapolis Police Chief Who Fired Derek Chauvin Testifies On Day 6 Of Trial