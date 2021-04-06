Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kim Kardashian West looks like she’s almost ready to get rid of her soon-to-be ex-husband. It has been seen on social media that Kim is dropping West from her last name but Gary has an opinion on that. Do you think Kim should drop West from her name?

Also, we are praying for Fantasia, she’s experiencing early contractions in her 6th month of pregnancy. Hear these stories and more in Gary’s Tea.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Fantasia Asking For Prayers With Pregnancy + Kim Kardashian Drops West From Name was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com