Memorial Services For DMX To Be Held At Yonkers Raceway, Might Get A Statue In Yonkers Too?

The passing of DMX this past weekend left the Hip-Hop world in tatters even though we had been preparing for the worse since news of his condition was first reported last week.

With all kinds of tributes and homage being paid to the Hip-Hop legend on social media, rumors are circulating that his hometown of Yonkers is thinking of immortalizing the gruff-voiced rapper with a statue in the city he called home for most of his life. According to Page Six the City of Yonkers is considering commissioning a statue of the Ruff Rydin’ rapper, but unfortunately the city’s mayor, Mike Spano, denies that he’s entertaining such an idea.

TMZ is reporting though that Spano is willing to let DMX’s family use the Yonkers Raceway track to host a memorial service in honor of the late-great X as he wants to help “ease the burden on his family” in any way he can. A statue wouldn’t hurt either, sir.

Yonkers Raceway has a seating capacity of 7,500, but under the state’s COVID guidelines they’d be limited to 20 percent of that number. Mayor Spanos says it would be fitting for folks to say goodbye to an icon like X in the city where he was raised.

A rep for the raceway says they’ve not had any official requests to host a memorial, and haven’t had any large events since COVID-19 struck, but they’re currently operating at 25% capacity.

The Ruff Ryders alone would occupy 25%. Just sayin.’

The family is set to meet on today (April 12) to finalize plans for the memorial service. Hopefully, they’ll be able to work a statue of DMX’s likeness in there somewhere. We already have a statue of Biggie in Brooklyn, why not have a DMX one in Yonkers?

