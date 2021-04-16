According to NBC4i.com, three beloved gorillas at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium are heading to an undisclosed new home.
The Zoo says silverback Oliver, and females Nadami and Dotty, will be moving soon from Columbus to their new location.
A spokesperson said they’re not disclosing the new home’s location yet, but “will provide updates about their arrival once the receiving zoo has welcomed the gorillas and shared the announcement with their community.”
Zoo officials say the new location is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. In addition, two Columbus Zoo animal care team members, a member of the facilities team and a staff veterinarian will travel with the gorillas to ensure they arrive safely.
The move is meant to maximize genetic diversity and increase the population of endangered species in human-run facilities. Fourteen gorillas will remain in Columbus.
If you have plans on visiting the gorillas, visit them too, before Oliver, Nanami, and Dotty head to their new home.
12 Photos of Slick Woods Slaying Jay-Z’s New Cannabis Line, Monogram’s “The Good Life” Campaign
12 Photos of Slick Woods Slaying Jay-Z’s New Cannabis Line, Monogram’s “The Good Life” Campaign
1. Stand Out SlickSource:Courtesy Monogram 1 of 12
2. Slick Coolin With CannabisSource:Courtesy Monogram 2 of 12
3. Up Close and PersonalSource:Courtesy Monogram 3 of 12
4. Just Slick and the GirlsSource:Courtesy Monogram 4 of 12
5. Big Chief EnergySource:Courtesy Monogram 5 of 12
6. The Good LifeSource:Courtesy Monogram 6 of 12
7. Happy and HighSource:Courtesy Monogram 7 of 12
8. Share A SparkSource:Courtesy Monogram 8 of 12
9. All SmilesSource:Courtesy Monogram 9 of 12
10. Give Us Vintage But Make it 2021Source:Courtesy Monogram 10 of 12
11. All About SlickSource:Courtesy Monogram 11 of 12
12. CaptivatingSource:Courtesy Monogram 12 of 12
Gorillas of Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Are Going to a New Home was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com