Judge Faith Addresses Divorce Rates During The Pandemic + Dr. Dre & Nicole Young’s Divorce

Judge Faith Jenkins stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to celebrate the start of season 22 of Divorce Court.  This season Judge Faith is highlighting the topic of addiction and how to save your marriage and your partner. The pandemic has made the divorce rate rise because couples are spending more time together while in quarantine. Along with offering strategies to navigate your marriage in a stressful situation, the judge also answers about the ongoing messy divorce between Dr. Dre and Nicole Young.

