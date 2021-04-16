Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Megan Thee Stallion is a savage, classy, bougie, ratchet, sassy, moody, nasty, acting stupid, is that what’s happening? Absolutely because Megan Thee Stallion has been riding that viral horse to many things, which includes a smash hit in WAP with Cardi B, a jaw dropping Grammy performance topped of with her first Grammy Award. Everything Megan Thee Stallion has touched lately has turned to gold with hopes that the ‘Good News’ album will follow suit.

In preparations for the release of her new album ‘Good News’ Megan Thee Stallion has kicked it up a notch, skip a music video, thee music video ‘Movie’ featuring Lil Durk where the action comes in as the dynamic duo take over a strip club making the strippers their co-stars and making it rain in a way that only Megan Thee Stallion can.

Grab your umbrella and a raincoat because the ‘Good News’ is there is about to be a lyrical storm.

Take a look at Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video ‘Movie’, rated ummm maybe R, but it is definitely smoking, featuring Lil Durk below.

Megan Thee Stallion Drops a New 'Movie' !? [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

