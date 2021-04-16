Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Much and many prayers are definitely in order.

Is it just me or does it seem every spring we are faced with horrific tragedies involving gun violence whether we are talking about police or civilians. Breaking news over night was the shooting that took place in Indianapolis at a FedEx facility that took the lives at least 8 people on of those 8 was the alleged gunman, four other people who were shot and another person who was injured were taken to hospitals.

According to the reports shortly after 11 p.m., officers arrived to an active shooter incident with a man armed with a riffle firing in all directions that lasted about 2 minutes, according to police.

“This suspect came to the facility, and when he came there he got out of his car and pretty quickly started some random shooting outside the facility,”

The reports also say that there was no known argument or fight prior to the shooting starting, and in a press conference this morning the FBI stated that:

“With less than 12 hours since the shooting, it would be premature to speculate on that motivation,”

Take a look at the videos below

8 Killed In a Shooting At An Indy FedEx Facility was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: