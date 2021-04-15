Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on families when visiting wasn’t encouraged for fear of passing the potentially deadly coronavirus. Some families got a quick lesson of how to use Zoom, Facetime as well as other video calling formats in order to keep some type of social distance communication. For others unfortunately the sheltering in put a little bit of a communication wedge in between them. There is a saying that distance makes the heart grow founder however in the case of actress LisaRaye and rapper Da Brat the distance left LisaRaye feeling some kind of way, that unfortunately played out LIVE when her co-hosts Claudia Jordan, Vivica A. Fox and Syleena Johnson on “Cocktails with Queens” last year decided to give LisaRaye a surprise birthday zoom party. Since then allegedly the sisters relationship had been strained.

But look at God.

At the end of the day family is family so this year during a party to celebrate Da Brat tat tat tat’s 47th year birthday the sisters reunited in person in a tear filled reunion that made your imagination start singing Peaches & Herbs classic hit ‘Reunited’. We may never really know what ever happened to Peaches but judging by the video shot by Jermaine Dupri from Da Brats party the sisters, LisaRaye and Da Brat are in a loving good pace.

Take a look at the video below

LisaRaye and Da Brat Squash Their Feud In A Tear Filled Birthday Reunion was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

