Cariol Horne Wins Lawsuit After Being Fired For Stopping A Chokehold [VIDEO]

Justice is finally coming to an ex-police officer that was trying to be the opposite of what the perceived narrative of police officers are, after being fired for protecting and serving someone on the opposite side of the blue wall.

Buffalo Police Officer Cariol Horne was punished for doing the right thing back in 2006 when she interfered with a fellow police officer using a choke hold on a black suspect that was in handcuffs, her actions in 2020 would have saved the life of George Floyd, but in 2006 she saved the life of the suspect and lost her livelihood when Cariol Horne was fired for her interference losing her pension.

Now it’s being reported that finally Cariol Horne will receive her pension after winning a lawsuit.

The New York State Supreme Court vacated an existing ruling which upheld Horne’s termination. Judge Dennis Ward wrote in the ruling that:

“the City of Buffalo has recognized the error and has acknowledged the need to undo an injustice from the past. The legal system can at the very least be the mechanism to help justice prevail, even if belatedly…While the Eric Garners and the George Floyds of the world never had a chance for a ‘do-over,’ at least here the correction can be done,”

