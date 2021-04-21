Derek Chauvin Found Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd Now What’s Next

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The city of Minneapolis prepared for justice not being served for the murder of George Floyd before the judge read the verdict of Derek Chauvin the ex-police officer that stood trial for George Floyd’s murder. But instead of mayhem cheers rang out around the world as the breathe of justice was announced that Derek Chauvin was found guilty of 3 counts of murder for taking the last breathe of George Floyd. Six white and six Black/multiracial people came back with the verdict after deliberating for over two days that Derek Chauvin was in-fact guilty as charged of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter putting breathe back into the family of George Floyd.

“Today, we are able to breathe again,” –Philonise Floyd

Today we celebrate the ending we thought we would never see, today the young lady that recorded a video that has left her riddled with guilt of not being able to do more, feels that her video did help, today the witnesses to the murder that wished that they had only charged Derek Chauvin testimony brought hope for change. But today as we witness justice being served in the name of George Floyd, as we cry cheers of joy and relief we must also steady or selves for what’s next.

Derek Chauvin’s bail was revoked after the verdict was read, because believe it or not there was a possibility that he would have been able to go home until he is sentenced, a sentence which could keep him a for the rest of his natural life. Derek Chauvin chose to have Judge Cahill hand down his sentence opposed to having the jury do ii. In doing so Judge Cahill will have to factor in the fact that the murder took place in front of a child, and the power dynamic between the officers and civilians, However we will have to wait another eight weeks to find out the exact fate of Derek Chauvin.

The other officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng involved in the murder of George Floyd will stand trial late this summer for aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

