Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Drake has been hitting the gym and it’s paying off. The “Whats Next,” rapper, shared a video to his Instagram Stories of him shirtless in the gym -and the gains are REAL!

Drake is definitely getting ready for Summer 21!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Drake’s New Body Has The Internet Going Wild was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: