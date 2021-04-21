Drake has been hitting the gym and it’s paying off. The “Whats Next,” rapper, shared a video to his Instagram Stories of him shirtless in the gym -and the gains are REAL!
Drake is definitely getting ready for Summer 21!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win Cash from Magic!!
- Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther Talks About the Investigation of the Shooting of Columbus Teen Ma’Khia Bryant
- Derek Chauvin Verdict: Former Cop In Segregated Housing For ‘Safety,’ 3 Other Officers To Face Trial
- Drake’s New Body Has The Internet Going Wild
- Report: Baby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Shot In Miami
- Columbus Teen Charged With Killing Another Teenager
- President Biden And VP Harris Speak After Derek Chauvin Verdict [VIDEO]
- Derek Chauvin Found Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd Now What’s Next
- Ma’Khia Bryant: 16-Year-Old Girl Called Ohio Police For Help, Officer Killed Her Instead
- Bodycam Footage Released of the Fatal Shooting of the Columbus Teen by Police
- Wine Down Wednesdays With Special Guest Rhonda Reese of Stems & Stone Hosted Nia Noelle
Drake’s New Body Has The Internet Going Wild was originally published on kysdc.com
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: