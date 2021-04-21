Columbus Police Shoot and Kill 16 Year Old Girl [VIDEO]

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Protests have sparked in Columbus, OH once again after a deadly police shooting.

On the heels of a justice victory with a guilty verdict being read in the murder of George Floyd by ex-Minneapolis police Derek Chauvin, while the Judge Peter Cahill was reading the details of the 3 count guilty verdict, in Columbus, Ohio, police had shot and killed a 16 year old young lady named Ma’Khia Bryant.

According to a report, police received a call that a female was trying to stab another female before the dispatcher could obtain more information the phone disconnected. When police arrived to the scene allegedly Ma’Khia Bryant was attempting to stab two other people when police opened fire shooting Ma’Khia Bryant. Ma’Khia Bryant was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

Shortly after the incident in an unprecedented move Columbus Police released the bodycam video.

Ma’Khia Bryant who was in the care of Franklin County Children Services was identified to the press by her mother Paula Bryant who described Ma’Khia as a sweet child that was an honor student. According to Paula Bryant and another family member, Ma’Khia was the one who called the police for help because girls were fighting outside her house. According to Ma’Khia’s aunt, Hazel Bryant, Ma’Khia Bryant had gotten into an altercation with someone that lived at the house and that said her niece, Ma’Khia, had a knife, but says that she dropped the knife before she was shot multiple times by a police officer.

The officer whose name has not been released that was involved in the fatal shooting has been taken off the streets amid the investigation.

Columbus police back in December made national headlines when a Columbus police officer shot and killed an unarmed Andre Hill. The ex-police officer Adam Coy is currently out on bond, indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty, a case that remains pending in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

