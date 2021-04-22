Claudia Jordan Says NeNe Leakes Ruined Her Own Career

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Claudia Jordan is full of opinions and rarely is she shy about sharing them. And quite often it gets her into a bit of trouble. For better or worse she seems not to have a problem with it.

So when Jordan appeared on The Domenick Nati Show, she shared her thoughts on her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” castmate NeNe Leakes said that she had become irrelevant now that she is no longer holding a peach.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“It’s a shame. As much as we’re not cool, her and I, I don’t hate her. You went from making $5,000 for your first season on a very unknown show. You didn’t create the show but you were really a big part of that show becoming successful. To go from nothing to something, then to something great and to have burnt so many bridges where no one’s rushing to the rescue, it’s sad. I hate when I see people sabotage their own career with their attitudes of their behavior. On your way up, if you want to act a certain way, people are going to remember on your way down. She shot herself in her own foot by doing that.

I think she needs to take a little bit of time because she is charismatic and she is funny, I’ll give her that. She’s also obnoxious and difficult to work with and a victim. But she’s absolutely irrelevant right now.

You should know your worth but that shouldn’t come at the expense of sh*tting on people, being obnoxious, being mean, refusing to shoot. I mean, when we did the show, she would walk out of scenes all the time. And I’m like, ‘How the f*ck is she still getting a check?’ I can’t walk off my job and expect to still get a check at the end of the week.”

In addition to her thoughts on NeNe, Claudia also shared the fact that Kanye West tried to push up on her back in the day.

“He tried years ago. Me and Nicki Chu were in the club. I’ve met him before. I hung out with Kim as well. And girl code. I couldn’t do it. Let’s just say that.”

You can catch Claudia’s full interview in the video below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RELATED NEWS:

Claudia Jordan Apologizes After Tweeting Condolences For DMX

Claudia Jordan Responds To Mistress Allegations Linked To Gary Owen’s Divorce

Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes' Most Memorable Reads On RHOA 10 photos Launch gallery Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes' Most Memorable Reads On RHOA 1. 1 of 10 1 of 10 2. 2 of 10 2 of 10 3. 3 of 10 3 of 10 4. 4 of 10 4 of 10 5. 5 of 10 5 of 10 6. 6 of 10 6 of 10 7. 7 of 10 7 of 10 8. 8 of 10 8 of 10 9. 9 of 10 9 of 10 10. 10 of 10 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes’ Most Memorable Reads On RHOA Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes' Most Memorable Reads On RHOA As season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta approaches and the last OG NeNe Leakes makes her exit, peach lovers on social remember all of her iconic reads. Since joining the original cast in 2008, she has made a memorable mark on Bravo's Real Housewives franchise. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! "I started on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off," she said in her departure announcement on Instagram. "You could have never told me that I [would have] starred on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later — and it is. I'm just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much: reality TV." Leakes starred on seasons one through seven, took a break, and returned for seasons 10 through 12. Fans expressed their opinion on the change and sent well wishes to the famous reality star. https://twitter.com/determinedgcf/status/1306976580707778561?s=20 https://twitter.com/NhojEnaoi/status/1306976556514852864?s=20 https://twitter.com/__indeNIYAl/status/1306974546512224256?s=20 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Executive Producer Andy Cohen even shared his thoughts on Instagram calling her an "an icon of the genre." https://www.instagram.com/p/CFQFt-vhdIU/?utm_source=ig_embed "Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA," he added. "I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever." To honor the queen of fun shade and quotable reads, here are some of our favorite unforgettable NeNe moments on Real Housewives of Atlanta. https://twitter.com/RealHouseMark/status/1304036413718044673 SEE ALSO: Nene Leakes Says She’s In Therapy After Being Traumatized On RHOA Reunion NeNe Leakes Wants Tamar Braxton To Have A Peach On The Next Season of RHOA Here’s What NeNe Leakes Had To Say About Not Returning To Real Housewives Of Atlanta HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE Continue reading Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes’ Most Memorable Reads On RHOA

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Claudia Jordan Says NeNe Leakes Ruined Her Own Career was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com