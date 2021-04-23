Cardi B Alludes To Joining The Hair And Beauty Space By Trademarking “Bardi Beauty”

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

When Cardi B said “I don’t gotta dance, I make money moves” she wasn’t kidding. The 28-year-old rapper may be expanding her music and fashion empire to include a beauty business. On April 16, she filed a trademark for “Bardi Beauty”, a cosmetics collection that will carry makeup, fragrance, skincare, hair and nail products.This is an exciting new venture for the Up rapper, who has already left a stylish impression in the fashion world with her Fashion Nova and Reebok collaborations.

Over the last year or so Cardi has used Instagram to document her hair care journey. After fans invalidated the rapper’s length check because she’s half Dominican, she clapped back by explaining there’s a lack of understanding when it comes to knowing the difference between race and nationality. Later that month she alluded to starting her own haircare line.

In a post she wrote, “This year I will be coming out with a hairline that I been working on at home for my hair and my daughters however,I think is time for people to educate themselves on nationality,race and ethnicity.Being Hispanic/Latina don’t make your hair long , don’t make your skin light or don’t make your face features slim specially Latin countries from the Caribbean islands. Dna have something to do with your hair not your nationality but guess what you can always maintain your hair …..and one more things not everyone that speaks Spanish is Mexican ”

This sounds like a passion project for Cardi, and with her drive, it it will undoubtedly become a successful business venture. What do you think? Are you here for a Bardi Beauty brand?

DON’T MISS…

The FCC Received Over 1,000 Complaints Regarding Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammys Performance

Cardi B Claps Back At The Haters Who Say Her Length Check Doesn’t Matter Because She’s Mixed

Cardi B Debuts Apparel Collection With Reebok

Cardi B Alludes To Joining The Hair And Beauty Space By Trademarking “Bardi Beauty” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: