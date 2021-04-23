Caitlyn Jenner to Run for Governor in California

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There is a member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family who is now running for political office.

You know it was only a matter of time before that was to actually happen.

Caitlyn Jenner has broke the news that she is pursuing a run for the position of Governor in the State of California.

She is looking to go up against current Gavin Newsom and challenge him in the next election.

Jenner took to her Instagram account to say that she’s “in” and how “Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”

This is surprising to many, considering that she had previously mentioned in an interview that she didn’t want to “talk politics anymore” and she didn’t “even want to get involved anymore.”

Somewhere between now and then, she has changed her mind.

From EURweb:

The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians star,” who is a staunch republican, told Axios that “for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people.” Jenner is “running as someone that’s socially liberal and fiscally conservative,” a campaign adviser told the outlet.

Here is a press release announcing Jenner’s candidacy and the start of “Caitlyn for California:”

Despite pulling back on her admiration for former President Donald Trump after he “rolled back transgender rights”, Jenner has enlisted Brad Parscale, one of Trump’s many campaign managers, to “advise her on her run for governor.”

It has been made clear though that Parscale is doing nothing more than advising, not managing, Jenner and her campaign.

Who is more closely involved with Jenner on her run is another person with a Trump connection.

As for reaction to Jenner’s announcement, there does not seem to be a lot of excitement of her entering head-on into politics.

It doesn’t appear that she has a lot of support right now, but who knows.

This is not the first time a Kardashian or Jenner entered into politics, not to mention anyone connected to the family, especially after Kanye West’s unsuccessful run for President last year.

Now we have to see if ex-wife Kris Jenner, or even stepdaughter Kim Kardashian, could be the next to challenge Caitlyn.

