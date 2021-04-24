Ohio
HomeOhio

So What Does Steph Curry Have to Say About LeBron James This Time?

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 NBA All-Star Game

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

It is well-documented that not only Steph Curry and LeBron James are becoming legends in the world of sports, but they have also been rivals against each other, especially during all of those years they were in the NBA Finals together, though in opposing teams.

Yet, it appears that both players have admiration for each other on the respective talents they both bring to the NBA.

Curry himself has revealed in an interview on ‘The Rex Chapman Show’ that he ” wishes” he do a lot of the things that current Los Angeles Lakers great James is able to do on the court.

When Curry sees James doing his thing, he would love to “do some of the stuff he can do physically and you kinda get wrapped up in and distracted by that” as the Golden State Warriors great advises younger players on finding “their own skillset when they play.”

There is no denying how effective Curry has been on the court, even during all of the times he played against James, who was in his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers when that team and the Warriors were in the Finals for several years straight.

From Complex:

He’s also changed the way the game is played for generations to come with his shooting ability. In fact, he’s well on his way to becoming the NBA’s All-Time leader in three-pointers made and is arguably the best shooter in NBA history.

Did we mention that Curry became a back-to-back NBA champ with the Warriors, especially a lot of the times they faced the Cavaliers when James was with the team?

“Chef Curry” also took home “back-to-back regular-season MVPs.”

So it shows that Curry is still an effective member of the NBA, yet so is James.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Harry How and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Kevin C. Cox and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Drops Fresh Trailer, LeBron James & Crew Are Ready To Ball

20 photos Launch gallery

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Drops Fresh Trailer, LeBron James & Crew Are Ready To Ball

Continue reading ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Drops Fresh Trailer, LeBron James & Crew Are Ready To Ball

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Drops Fresh Trailer, LeBron James & Crew Are Ready To Ball

[caption id="attachment_963121" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Warner Bros. / Space Jam: A New Legacy[/caption] The sequel to the classic live-action slash animated feature Space Jam has a summer release date, and a new trailer for the film featuring LeBron James just dropped. The trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy shows off King James, Don Cheadle, and a host of familiar cartoon favorites who all look ready to ball. The new trailer dropped Saturday morning (April 3) and features James being transformed into a larger-than-life cartoon version of himself, meeting up with the likes of Bugs Bunny, Yosemite Sam, and more. The sequel nearly didn’t get made and has been completely wrapped since 2019 but daylight is on the horizon as the film has both a theater release date and will be coming to HBO Max for a limited run free of charge to paying subscribers. James plays himself, a basketball legend and global superstar, and is joined by Cedric Joe who plays his fictional son, Dom, who doesn’t want to be like his father and become a hoops star but instead wants to develop video games. LeBron and Dom are trapped in a virtual reality realm by Al-G Rhythm, played by Don Cheadle. The only way for LeBron and Dom to get home is to take on a fearsome basketball squad with Bugs, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny, and other Looney Tunes legends to take out Al-G’s Goon squad. Some well-known characters from the vast expanse of Warner Bros. will also star, which include the likes of the Iron Giant, King Kong, and some zany characters from the Hanna-Barbera wheelhouse. Check out the trailer below. Keep scrolling to see some reactions from Twitter. Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters on July 16 and will air for 30 days on HBO Max. https://twitter.com/spacejammovie/status/1378331450940870658 — Photo: Warner Bros.

So What Does Steph Curry Have to Say About LeBron James This Time?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
So What Does Steph Curry Have to Say…
 2 days ago
04.26.21
Photos
Close