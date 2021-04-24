So What Does Steph Curry Have to Say About LeBron James This Time?

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It is well-documented that not only Steph Curry and LeBron James are becoming legends in the world of sports, but they have also been rivals against each other, especially during all of those years they were in the NBA Finals together, though in opposing teams.

Yet, it appears that both players have admiration for each other on the respective talents they both bring to the NBA.

Curry himself has revealed in an interview on ‘The Rex Chapman Show’ that he ” wishes” he do a lot of the things that current Los Angeles Lakers great James is able to do on the court.

When Curry sees James doing his thing, he would love to “do some of the stuff he can do physically and you kinda get wrapped up in and distracted by that” as the Golden State Warriors great advises younger players on finding “their own skillset when they play.”

There is no denying how effective Curry has been on the court, even during all of the times he played against James, who was in his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers when that team and the Warriors were in the Finals for several years straight.

He’s also changed the way the game is played for generations to come with his shooting ability. In fact, he’s well on his way to becoming the NBA’s All-Time leader in three-pointers made and is arguably the best shooter in NBA history.

Did we mention that Curry became a back-to-back NBA champ with the Warriors, especially a lot of the times they faced the Cavaliers when James was with the team?

“Chef Curry” also took home “back-to-back regular-season MVPs.”

So it shows that Curry is still an effective member of the NBA, yet so is James.

