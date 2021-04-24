Police Accounts Often Contradict Evidence. Media Must Hold Law Enforcement Accountable.

In the middle of a global health pandemic, George Floyd‘s killing forced a conversation around policing and law enforcement credibility. In the middle of uprisings and protests across the country, the media peeled back the layers of the lack of honesty in initial reports and statements.
After Derek Chauvin’s conviction, some social media called out the initial incident report, which differed wildly from the bystander video. The Associated Press rightfully noted that Chauvin likely would have never been charged without the video, let alone convicted. A review of various police killings showed the difference between what police said happened and the video evidence.
The initial incident report didn’t simply leave out material facts; it completely mischaracterized the cause of Floyd’s death, and also contradicted evidence and eyewitness testimony. It intentionally downplayed the role of officers in George’s death.
Even where officers do not have all the facts, they will either rely on the word of other officers on the scene or a statement that may later prove false. Earlier this month, the story around the killing of a 17-year-old Black student in Tennessee changed drastically with almost every update. At first, Anthony J. Thompson Jr.’s death was framed as the result of an attempted school shooting.
Confusion about what happened in the school bathroom led the police and the community to call for body camera footage to be released. It was first reported an officer shot on the scene had been shot by Anthony. Information later released showed the officer was shot by friendly fire. The local prosecutor only released the footage because she decided not to pursue charges.
Officials, including an attorney in State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office, wrongfully asserted that 13-year-old Adam Toledo failed to comply before a Chicago police officer killed him. The attorney for the state admittedly failed to inform themselves of the facts in the case before claiming in court that Adam had a gun in his hand when he was shot.
Revising one’s story after the fact may work for a child faced with the facts of their misdeeds. But far too often, those “sworn to serve and protect” are more focused on protecting their own necks. Eric Garner, Walter Scott, and Laquan McDonald are just a few of the people killed in recent years whose deaths were initially mischaracterized by law enforcement.
Rarely guaranteed even when video exists, questions remain about officer accountability in a system that is not meant to protect Black and other communities of color. Last summer, Slate published an article calling out the pattern and practice of police lying. It’s more commonplace and has wider repercussions than just cases that result in someone’s death.
While media reporting of these matters has improved somewhat over the past few years, the hesitance to call out bad behavior is telling. Movement-based organizers and journalists have been challenging the media default of simply repeating what the police, and other government officials, say with no critical analysis.
Just as advocates have called for reimagining public safety, including abolishing the current system, journalists have called for a new approach to crime beats. Free Press staffers Tauhid Chappel and Mike Rispoli called the crime beat “racist, classist, fear-based clickbait masking as journalism [that] creates lasting harm for the communities that newsrooms are supposed to serve.”
SEE ALSO:
A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant Would Still Be Here Is A World Without Police
Civil Rights Leaders Cautiously Rejoice After Derek Chauvin Is Found Guilty Of Murder
Justice For George Floyd: A Complete Timeline Of Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial
Justice For George Floyd: A Complete Timeline Of Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial
1. April 211 of 68
2. April 202 of 68
3. April 193 of 68
4. April 18Source:Getty 4 of 68
5. April 17Source:Getty 5 of 68
6. April 16Source:Getty 6 of 68
7. April 15Source:Getty 7 of 68
8. April 148 of 68
9. April 139 of 68
10. April 1310 of 68
11. April 1311 of 68
12. April 1312 of 68
13. April 1213 of 68
14. April 1214 of 68
15. April 1215 of 68
16. April 1216 of 68
17. April 917 of 68
18. April 918 of 68
19. April 919 of 68
20. April 920 of 68
21. April 821 of 68
22. April 822 of 68
23. April 823 of 68
24. April 824 of 68
25. April 725 of 68
26. April 626 of 68
27. April 527 of 68
28. April 528 of 68
29. April 129 of 68
30. April 130 of 68
31. April 131 of 68
32. April 132 of 68
33. March 3133 of 68
34. March 3134 of 68
35. March 3035 of 68
36. March 3036 of 68
37. March 3037 of 68
38. March 3038 of 68
39. March 2939 of 68
40. March 2940 of 68
41. March 2941 of 68
42. March 2942 of 68
43. March 28Source:Getty 43 of 68
44. March 28Source:Getty 44 of 68
45. March 28Source:Getty 45 of 68
46. March 28Source:Getty 46 of 68
47. March 25Source:Getty 47 of 68
48. March 22 - all jurors selected48 of 68
49. March 1949 of 68
50. March 1750 of 68
51. March 1551 of 68
52. March 1152 of 68
53. March 8Source:Getty 53 of 68
54. March 8Source:Getty 54 of 68
55. March 8Source:Getty 55 of 68
56. March 8Source:Getty 56 of 68
57. March 7Source:Getty 57 of 68
58. March 7Source:Getty 58 of 68
59. March 7Source:Getty 59 of 68
60. March 7Source:Getty 60 of 68
61. March 7Source:Getty 61 of 68
62. March 7Source:Getty 62 of 68
63. March 7Source:Getty 63 of 68
64. March 6Source:Getty 64 of 68
65. March 6Source:Getty 65 of 68
66. March 6Source:Getty 66 of 68
67. March 6Source:Getty 67 of 68
68. March 3Source:Getty 68 of 68
Police Accounts Often Contradict Evidence. Media Must Hold Law Enforcement Accountable. was originally published on newsone.com