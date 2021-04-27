Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We’ve lost so many people recently and have to deal with so many different emotions. It’s Talk It Out Tuesday and Counselor Yunetta Spring is helping us process grief. She discusses the five stages and the process of grief, along with accepting it as well. The five stages of grief include denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and finally acceptance. She explains that grief is not linear and shares the work that has to be done when you’re grieving.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Counselor Yunetta Spring Talks About Acceptance & Grief [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com