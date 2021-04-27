Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Counselor Yunetta Spring Talks About Acceptance & Grief [WATCH]

We’ve lost so many people recently and have to deal with so many different emotions. It’s Talk It Out Tuesday and Counselor Yunetta Spring is helping us process grief.  She discusses the five stages and the process of grief, along with accepting it as well.  The five stages of grief include denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and finally acceptance.  She explains that grief is not linear and shares the work that has to be done when you’re grieving.

Counselor Yunetta Spring Talks About Acceptance & Grief [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

