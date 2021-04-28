Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i.com the city should know who is trying to becomes Columbus’ next police chief, in a matter of hours.

Former Chief Thomas Quinlan stepped down in late January, about one month after Andre’ Hill was shot and killed by former officer Adam Coy.

Ever since Quinlan’s demotion, the city has been looking for a new chief.

“We need a ‘hands-on, face-to-face, not afraid to walk the street, put your gun away for heaven’s sakes and talk with me’ kind of leader and initiative to turn us around,” said Dr. Tim Ahrens, co-facilitator of Area Religious Coalition.

This is definitely true we need someone who is for the people, not afraid of the people, someone who does not hate the people.

The posting for the job came down on Monday according to Mayor Andrew Ginther.

For the second time in as many years, Columbus is looking to hire a new police chief.

Ahrens also said “We need somebody who is creative and who can look at the situation we’re in and build bridges in this situation between the community and the police,” he said. “We’re really looking for someone who can press that reset button and get us headed in the right direction.”

New List of Columbus Police Chief Candidates Released was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com