Back on April 19th Houston Rockets player Sterling Brown was attacked with a liquor bottle outside a Miami strip club after the NBA star while leaving the club accidentally got into the wrong sprinter van and the occupants decided to attack him and his teammate Kevin Porter Jr. was ruffed up in the incident.

Sterling Brown who was hospitalized after the attack for major lacerations to his face and head. Allegedly their were serious concerns for the 26 year old shooting guard Sterling Brown’s life.

It is also now being reported that bodycam video show the severity of his injuries has been obtained of what police arrived to after the attack on Sterling Brown who still has not returned to the basketball court.

Take a look at the video below…[WARNING THIS VIDEO IS EXTREMELY GRAPHIC IN NATURE]

Body Cam Video of NBA’s Sterling Brown Attack Outside Miami Club Released was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

