BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" - Arrivals

[caption id="attachment_967080" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Jemal Countess / Getty[/caption] T-Pain, the Call Of Duty master that he is, might not be the savviest person in the world when it comes to social media tools. The "Rappa Ternt Sanga" just discovered a hidden folder for direct messages on Instagram and shared his findings in a hilarious fashion. By way of a TikTok video, Tallahasse Pain shows off the long list of celebrity direct message requests from folks in the same business as he is. "I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that's full of celebs trying to reach me," T-Pain's caption read with a helium-tinged voiceover effect and the artist's making an amused face. Folks such as Fergie, YBN Nahmir, Viola Davis, Diplo, Keri Hilson, and even entities like Nickolodeon all attempted to reach T-Pain unbeknownst to him. As T-Pain added in the captions, he assumed that any time someone sent him a DM that it would go to the main folder. However, if you're not following people or they're not following you, the messages will sometimes get grabbed by the request folder. "I apologize to everybody on this list and the hundreds of others I couldn't fit in this video," T-Pain shared in the caption. One can only imagine the massive amount of bags and potential collaborations that T-Pain missed out on over the past few years but hopefully, this gets the ball rolling creatively so he can mend some of those mistakenly broken bridges.  Also, T-Pain, hire a social media manager pronto! Check out reactions from Twitter below. https://twitter.com/TPAIN/status/1387595061647523842 -- Photo: Getty

T-Pain Accidentally Ignored Celeb DMs For Years  was originally published on wiznation.com

T-Pain Accidentally Ignored Celeb DMs For Years
 4 hours ago
04.29.21
