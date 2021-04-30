Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cincinnati Bengals select Ja’Marr Chase in the first round with the fifth pick… Now Joe will have his college teammate to throw to.

The wide receiver from LSU brings a sorely needed receiving threat to the Bengals offense, opening up the deep passing game with his speed and ability to high-point the football with excellent hands.

“We are fired up about Ja’Marr Chase,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a press conference after the pick.

Taylor said Chase addresses a team need, adding “we need to be more explosive” on offense.

Cincinnati Bengals: Pick Ja’Marr Chase From LSU In The First Round was originally published on rnbcincy.com

