Jay-Z, Khaled & Nas Link Up in Official Video For ‘Sorry Not Sorry’

The boys are back. With each album release by DJ Khaled, fans have come to expect legendary music pairings. With his latest drop, Khaled Khaled, it’s business as usual as two rap heavyweights link up for an all new track.

On “Sorry Not Sorry” Nas and Jay-Z make no apologies for their hard-earned accomplishments, arrogance and accolades. The song and official video hit streaming services Friday (April 30) and has already gotten strong reactions on social media.

And of course, even Beyonce’s brief vocals on the track caused a stir.

It’s been quite a year for Nas and Jay-Z. Last month, Nas won his first Grammy. The Queens rapper took home the award for Best Rap Album thanks to his 13th studio release, Kings Disease. It was a long time coming for Nas, who has been nominated for a Grammy 14 times throughout his career.

Jay-Z hit a major payday through moves with his streaming service and champagne brand. On February 22, Moet Hennessy announced a fifty percent partnership deal with Jay’s Armand de Brignac Champagne, better known as Ace of Spades. According to Forbes, Jay had received up to $300 million dollars from Moet Hennessy for half the ownership.

On March 4, 2021, Jay- Z sold Tidal for $297 million dollars to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s company Square, in a significant majority ownership stake.

