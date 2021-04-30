Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The only African American Republican in the Senate, South Carolina Senator, Tim Scott, after listening to President Joe Biden’s address to Congress where he discussed racism and the threat of White Supremacy, decided to take 15 minutes to rebutt/rebuke what was said when this golden nugget dropped “America Is Not a Racist Country”.

In what would seem to be an odd role reversal President Joe Biden who’s approval ratings are up as we are seeing actions being taken against those who have shown their real colors, which is not blue, is not shying away from the subject of racism as a whole.

“After the conviction of George Floyd’s murderer, we can see how right she was (referring to George Floyd’s daughter Gianna) — if — if we have the courage to act,” “We have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of Black America. Now is our opportunity to make some real progress.”

Senator Tim Scott’s answer to Joe Biden’s this is America remix

“I get called Uncle Tom and the N word by progressives…I know firsthand, our healing is not finished,” “Hear me clearly,” “America is not a racist country.””Our best future won’t come from Washington schemes or socialist dreams. It will come from you — the American people,”

Take a listen to the video below

Senator Tim Scott Rebuttal To Joe Biden “America Is Not a Racist Country” was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: