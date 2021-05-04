Hot Spot: “I Can’t Believe I Said That”, Jay-Z Regrets Making Big Pimpin’ Song [WATCH]

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Weeknd said, he said what he said. He says that he’s still not submitting his music to the Grammys anymore after they changed the rules. After not receiving a Grammy for his latest album, he called the award show “corrupt” according to Pitchfork. The Recording Academy’s process before was finalized based on 15-30 people in the music industry but now winners will be “decided by a majority vote of Academy voting members,” according to their announcement.

Jay-Z said in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, he regrets his lyrics in his hit song “Big Pimpin’” with UGK. According to The Source, he said, “It was like…I can’t believe I said that,” said Hov. “And kept saying it? What type of animal would say this sort of thing. Reading it is really harsh.”

Diddy has changed his name to Love and Birdman of Cash Money shares how much he really makes from artists’ masters, and Da Brat breaks down these stories and more.

