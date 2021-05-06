Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The 2021 Digital COSI Science Festival will take place virtually May 5-8, 2021. Organizers said the four-day event includes several events families and science fans can take part in from the comfort of their home.

“Over 50 digital events all for free, and we even came up with what we’re calling a digital showcase where you can sign up and you explore about 40 different booths, all kinds of incredible science stuff just by clicking around,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, president and CEO of COSI.

Last spring, the pandemic forced COSI to reimagine its annual science festival by creating a digital platform to interact with guests.

Even though COSI will reopen its doors to the public on June 3, organizers decided to move forward with the virtual festival this year.

COSI also has a surprise planned on the final day of the festival.

“We are doing a closing event, you know we like to do big things here at COSI and explode stuff,” Bertley said. “I won’t tell you what it is, but I will tell you we’re submitting it to the Guiness Book of World Records after.”

“Next year in 2022, guaranteed, the number one science event in all of Ohio will be in-person,” he added.

To take part in the free festival, visit https://cosiscifest.org/events/schedule/

Courtesy of NBC4i

COSI Holds Virtual Science Festival, May 5th-8th was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com