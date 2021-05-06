CLOSE
If Drake is sending your mom a candle, it’s not because he trying to shoot his shot. It’s just for Mother’s Day. The 6ix God is selling a new candle set from his popular candle collection on Postmates Friday to Sunday. The Better World Fragrance House candle will come free with a $50 minimum order on a specific list of restaurants in both New York City and Los Angeles. The candle line is available exclusively via Postmates, betterworldfragrancegouse.co and in-store at KANDL in Toronto
Drake Sells Candles For Mother’s Day was originally published on wiznation.com