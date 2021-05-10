Snoop Dogg Is Summonsing All Prayer Warriors

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This is the beginning of Mother Day weekend and everyone’s favorite rapper the legendary Snoop Dogg is summonsing out prayers for his dear momma Beverly Tate.

49 year old Long Beach native Calvin Broadus Jr., best know as Uncle Snoop took to his personal Instagram to ask for prayers for his mother Ms. Beverly Tate. The rapper did not divulge the reasoning for the prayers, but God’s children understand that no reason is required for prayers to go up so that blessings can rain down.

We will be keeping Ms Beverly Tate uplifted in our prayers.

