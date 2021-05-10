Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

LaTocha Scott Talks Verzuz With SWV, Xscape’s New Album, & Returning To Gospel [WATCH]

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Over the weekend two of the biggest R&B groups of the 90s went head to head in a Verzuz battle. LaTocha Scott of Xscape joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to share what it was like to share that stage with her group members over Mother’s Day weekend.  Battling SWV, LaTocha shares that the experience was exciting and it just felt good to perform again.

There’s news that Xscape will be making new music and LaTocha debuts her latest gospel single “Full Time Love”.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Verzuz But Make It Fashion: Here’s A Gallery Of SWV and Xscape’s Fashion Evolution

10 photos Launch gallery

Verzuz But Make It Fashion: Here’s A Gallery Of SWV and Xscape’s Fashion Evolution

Continue reading Verzuz But Make It Fashion: Here’s A Gallery Of SWV and Xscape’s Fashion Evolution

Verzuz But Make It Fashion: Here’s A Gallery Of SWV and Xscape’s Fashion Evolution

At the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic, Swizz Beatz and Timberland birthed the Verzuz TV battle that has since taken over the music and entertainment industry. In a friendly competition, musical icons go toe to toe against each other to see who had the most chart-topping hits. So far we’ve watched Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Babyface vs Teddy Riley, Monica vs Brandy, and more recently Ghostface Killah vs. Raekwon. If you’re a die-hard R&B fan then get ready because you’re in for a treat. On Saturday, May 8th, legendary groups SWV and Xscape will go hit for hit on the Verzuz stage. The two iconic R&B sensations have produced classic R&B music that put them at the top of the charts throughout the ’90s. If you were nursing a broken heart or dealing with someone else’s man, chances are you’ve sung a few Xscape or SWV songs to help carry you through. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! [caption id="attachment_3327143" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty[/caption] We know both groups had the hits, but who had the best fashion? For me, SWV really embodied the laid-back, classic R&B style. They almost always matched, and they never went for anything that was too over the top. Xscape on the other hand took more risks and eventually traded in the oversized 90’s look to show more skin. This battle will be an exciting one for fans everywhere. In honor of the highly anticipated Verzuz, we’re taking a look at both SWV and Xscape’s fashion evolution over the years. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). SEE: LaTocha Scott Confirms SWV & Xscape Verzuz Battle In May  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

LaTocha Scott Talks Verzuz With SWV, Xscape’s New Album, & Returning To Gospel [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
LaTocha Scott Talks Verzuz With SWV, Xscape’s New…
 4 hours ago
05.10.21
Photos
Close