Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

WZAK’s Kenya Brown Host Saving Our Daughters’ Storytime with Actress Krista Marie Yu, to help empower girls during Asian American Heritage Month in May.

As the nation has suffered unfortunate instances of hatred toward the Asian community. Current events have ignited the “Stop Asian Hate” movement as a way to combat the horrific attacks on Asian people, with an emphasis on protecting the livelihood of Asian women and girls.

Being inspired by the Stop Asian Hate movement, Saving Our Daughters’ co-founded by Actress, Keke Palmer, launched an initiative #NoHateandYesLove to address these issues to help provide a safer place for expression and guidance to this population.

On Thursday May 6th, WZAK, Radio Personality, Kenya Brown teamed up once again with her Saving Our Daughters to utilize the Storytime Sessions project- supported by the Nielsen Foundation, to incite conversation on positive self-identity and empowerment with ABC’s Dr. Ken and FOX’s Last Man Standing Actress, Krista Yu, who is also a Celebrity Godparent for the organization.

Over 30 little Cinderellas who may have been experiencing even higher rates of social isolation, fear, and depression in their attended school of PS 42 – The Benjamin Altman School in Chinatown NY, was treated to a special reading from Kenya and Krista of the New York Times best-selling children’s book, Eyes That Kiss in the Corners .

Also, the author, Joanna Ho took time to send an inspiring message video during the Storytime Zoom session and answered a few of the Cinderella questions concerning the book as well.

Saving Our Daughters continues to aim to make an impact that moves beyond the Storytime Sessions into a future of advocacy and empowerment.

Kenya Brown Host Saving Our Daughters Storytime To Empower Asian Americans was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: