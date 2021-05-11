Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We all had a past before we became who we are now, but according to Dave Chappelle the sexiest man alive, actor Idris Elba, who was a DJ back in the day spinning in New York night clubs, which is pretty much common knowledge, however what isn’t common knowledge is Idris Elba’s role as Stringer Bell in The Wire was somewhat common knowledge to Idris Elba before the fact.

Dopeman, dopeman! Hey man give me a hit Dopeman, dopeman! -N.W.A

In a recent tea spilling 3 hour long interview Dave Chappelle did what Dave Chappelle does and that is enlightening us with the raw truth on a multitude of things one of those raw truths was that according to Dave Chappelle, he used to cop weed at a comedy from a security guard/bouncer name Idris Elba.

“Idris Elba, the famous actor, used to be a security guard at [comedy club] Caroline’s… I used to buy weed from him.”

Leave it to Dave Chappelle to tell the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

Take a listen to Dave Chappelle give us a multitude of truths including his reason to leave The Chappelle Show, why he hates doing interviews, equality, Kevin Hart, Elon Musk and a whole lot more below

Dave Chappelle Say’s He Used To Cop His Weed From Idris Elba !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: