According to nbc4i.com, there’s a debate happening in Upper Arlington schools regarding gender neutral bathrooms.
The six bathrooms around the school district are private and the doors go from the ceiling to the floor.
They are intended to be for both males and females, but the city says the code doesn’t allow for gender neutral bathrooms.
One parent said gender specific bathrooms, that are easily accessible during class change times, should also be provided.
The schools are putting up signs outside the bathrooms for now, to distinguish male or female, citing the city as the reason.
The city also says the plans for the bathrooms were approved for a specific sex, not as gender neutral.
School district officials say they’re hopeful an appeal will be granted in their favor.
Are you in Favor of gender neutral bathrooms, at your childs school?
Gender Neutral Bathrooms In Upper Arlington Causes Debate was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com