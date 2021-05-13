Black Man Charged With Manslaughter For Fatally Punching Old Man Over Racist Slur

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A Black man has been charged with manslaughter for fatally punching an elderly man 50 years his senior who used a racist slur that prompted the violence earlier this month in central Florida.

Corey Pujols, who is Black, was working as a store manager at a Dunkin Donuts in Tampa on May 4 when the unidentified 77-year-old customer reportedly took umbrage at the quality of service in the drive-thru. After employees refused the customer service and asked him to leave, he parked his car and, according to Fox 29 in Tampa, went inside the establishment and called “called Pujols a racial slur and repeated the phrase after Pujols challenged him to do so.”

Police claim Pujols, 27, reacted by punching the man in the jaw, knocking him to the floor, on which he banged his head. Emergency responders found him bleeding from the head and took him to the hospital. The elderly man died two days later and police arrested Pujols on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated manslaughter of an elderly adult, a felony. Pujols has since been released on $2,000 bail.

Pujols told police that the elderly man was a regular customer and called him a racist slur. The police report did not identify which racist sure was used nor the race of the old man, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Store surveillance cameras recorded the punch and showed Pujols making contact with the customer first.

Autopsy results showed the man fractured his skull, injuring his brain, and the medical examiner’s office ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

If convicted, Pujols is facing up to 30 years in prison.

Multiple crowdfunding efforts have popped up online to express everything from solidarity with him to the urgency for financial assistance to pay for legal fees.

One person who organized a GoFundMe for Pujols claimed to be his cousin and said “He is NOT a murderer and that was NEVER his intentions.” The comment was accompanied by the hashtag, “#BLACKPRIDE”.

Another GoFundMe said Pujols “was fed up with blatant, public racism in this country.”

Yet another GoFoFundMe claimed that the elderly man called Pujols the N-word “over & over & over again” and that Pujols “reacted under emotional distress.”

The violence in Tampa was a departure from the type of race-based violence in America that has typically had Black and brown people on its receiving end. But it was also an indication of the serious consequences of such hasty responses to the very racism that permeates the country.

SEE ALSO:

Virginia Prosecutor Calls For Investigation After Cops Drag Black Woman From Her Vehicle

‘White Privilege NFL Style’: Tim Tebow’s Return To Football Before Colin Kaepernick Sparks Outrage

22 Times Racists Got Dealt With On Video For Being Racist 22 photos Launch gallery 22 Times Racists Got Dealt With On Video For Being Racist 1. 1 of 22 2. 2 of 22 3. 3 of 22 4. 4 of 22 5. 5 of 22 6. 6 of 22 7. 7 of 22 8. 8 of 22 9. 9 of 22 10. 10 of 22 11. 11 of 22 12. 12 of 22 13. 13 of 22 14. 14 of 22 15. 15 of 22 16. 16 of 22 17. 17 of 22 18. 18 of 22 19. 19 of 22 20. 20 of 22 21. 21 of 22 22. 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading 22 Times Racists Got Dealt With On Video For Being Racist 22 Times Racists Got Dealt With On Video For Being Racist These are amazingly trying times we’re all living in now, and depending on someone’s nationality or ethnic background, or both, everybody needs to stay on their toes while navigating the world. But things have gotten especially bad in the United States, where overt acts of racism seem to be at a fever pitch since the election of Donald Trump. That fact has been bolstered and then some by research, studies, poll and other data showing the proliferation of white nationalism and hate crimes based on race in particular. Black Americans were the Number 1 target of hate crimes in the country, a statistic that has been steadily rising in recent years. But there’s only so much racist abuse people can take before they start fighting back. That was proven by a thread of video footage recently posted to Twitter that shows “racists getting what they deserve.” https://twitter.com/imcornell/status/1120404585619886085 To be clear, NewsOne does not condone violence in the least, no matter the circumstances. But we are also realistic and aware that we live in a country that was founded on the bloodiest of violence waged by white colonizers against the brown natives. The concept of compiling instances where the oppressed fights back against the oppressor is not new. In fact, NewsOne previously published our own running list of so-called BBQ Beckys -- white vigilantes who felt it was their duty to use 911 as a weapon to police Black and brown people in America simply living their lives legally and peacefully. But this brilliant list posted by Twitter user @imcornell goes well beyond that idea and includes video showing white people being blatantly racist while recklessly throwing around the N-word as if there were no consequences for such language. These video clips prove that there is indeed a price to pay (physically, at least) for wielding racist and ethnic slurs at the wrong people. And those who come collecting aren't always Black or brown. Scroll down to see 14 amazing instances of racist hatred backfiring to violent proportions. Hopefully, these videos can serve as messages of precaution to anybody who thinks calling people racist slurs to their faces (or even behind their backs) will result in anything other than a swift beat down.

Black Man Charged With Manslaughter For Fatally Punching Old Man Over Racist Slur was originally published on newsone.com