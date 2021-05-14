Cbus
Massage Therapist Targeted Ohio State Football Players in Scandalous Sex Scheme

According to NBC4i, A female massage therapist spent years reaching out to Ohio State football players, offering sessions that sometimes led to sexual encounters, according to an investigation released Thursday by the university.

Ohio State released the details of an independent investigation of the therapist, a 41-year-old from the Cleveland area. It determined that 34 football players from 2018 to ’21 knew of the therapist, that nine interacted with her (either directly or over social media), that 20 received massages and that five had sexual encounters with her.

The encounters took place off-campus at an apartment or hotel rooms. Players sometimes paid for the massages, although other times she offered them for free.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 43 seconds ago
05.14.21
