According to NBC4i, A female massage therapist spent years reaching out to Ohio State football players, offering sessions that sometimes led to sexual encounters, according to an investigation released Thursday by the university.
Ohio State released the details of an independent investigation of the therapist, a 41-year-old from the Cleveland area. It determined that 34 football players from 2018 to ’21 knew of the therapist, that nine interacted with her (either directly or over social media), that 20 received massages and that five had sexual encounters with her.
The encounters took place off-campus at an apartment or hotel rooms. Players sometimes paid for the massages, although other times she offered them for free.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Magic 95.5 and the Columbus Music Commission for Music Business Mondays
- Win Cash from Magic!!
- Massage Therapist Targeted Ohio State Football Players in Scandalous Sex Scheme
- Nina Parker Created A Stylish Space For Plus Size Women With Her Macy’s Collection
- Jail Phone Records Reveal Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Murderer Suggested Killing Him Was A ‘Good Deed’
- J. Cole Talks About His Fistfight With Puff Daddy On New Album
- Stacey Abrams Novel ‘While Justice Sleeps’ Will Get A Television Adaptation
- ‘The Game’ Is Once Again Getting A Reboot With Wendy Raquel Robinson And Hosea Chanchez Set To Return
- LOCAL NEWS: More on Ohio’s Upcoming Vaccine Lottery Drawings
- ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Samira Wiley Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Lauren Morelli
- No Masks, Just Vibes: The CDC Announced Masks Are No Longer Required & Social Media Reacts
- Despite New CDC Regulations Many Will Continue To Wear Their Masks ‘It’s like an invisibility cloak’