NBA Announces New ‘Kareem Abdul Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award’

The historic year of 2020 will be referenced to, not only because of the deadly pandemic we lived through, but because of the viral content that exposed systemic racism in our country. After the world witnessed the murder of George Floyd, many people, many in corporate America as well as in professional sports had no choice but to admit there was indeed a problem with racism in our country. Even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted that maybe they took a blind eye to what Colin Kaepernick took a knee too. However the NBA today is taking their commitment to being part of the solution to another level, by rewarding those who take a proverbial knee to social injustice in America.

“We ain’t what we oughta be. We ain’t what we want to be. We ain’t what we gonna be. But, thank God, we ain’t what we was.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The NBA announced today the creation of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, a new annual honor that will recognize a current NBA player for pursuing social justice and upholding the league’s decades-long values of equality, respect and inclusion. The winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion honor will select an organization to receive a $100,000 contribution on his behalf. The NBA teams around the league will nominate 1 player from their team, from the 30 players nominated the finalists and winner will be selected by a committee composed of NBA legends, league executives and social justice leaders.

