When news broke of Kobe Bryant passing away in a helicopter crash last year, one of the first people many thought of in sympathy was his wife Vanessa Bryant and their surviving children — their daughter, 13-year-old Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, also died in the aviation accident. Kobe is now being honored at the Basketball Hall of Fame over a year after his unfortunate passing, and Vanessa made sure to be one of the first to see his tribute with their girls in tow.

Although the eternal Black Mamba will officially be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this Saturday (May 15) with the tribute exhibit “Kobe: A Basketball Life,” it makes perfect sense that the wifey got a chance to get an early walkthrough. Actually, Vanessa helped co-design the 600-ft. display, which is comprised of various memorabilia relics that spell out Kobe’s career. Priceless gems, like the shoes from his 81-point game all the way to piece of the basketball court from Lower Merion High School — remember when he led them to a state championship back in ’96 before graduating? — are all in place to make for one unforgettable tribute.

Vanessa’s trip to the exhibit included their one-year-old daughter Capri and four-year-old Bianka, both trying to make sense of it all with all the innocence that being baby angels bring. Posting a few pics on Instagram, Vanessa wrote as a caption and small tribute to Kobe on one standout flick, “Love you always.” We couldn’t agree more.

See the pictures that Vanessa Bryant posted on IG while visiting the Kobe Bryant Basketball Hall of Fame Exhibit with her girls below. R.I.P. forever, Kobe:

Vanessa Bryant And The Girls Visit Kobe Bryant’s Basketball Hall of Fame Exhibit was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

