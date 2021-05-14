Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jaden Smith proved he was a foodie when he launched the highly-inspirational I Love You food truck in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles two years ago, and now he’s going full Bourdain on us by opening a restaurant to provide free vegan meals for homeless people.

The rapper/actor launched this chain exclusively for those in need, but those who just want to support can also dine as well for a price. Jaden told Variety while speaking on the new foodie venture, “Not only do you have to pay, but you have to pay for more than the food’s worth so that you can pay for the person behind you.”

The I Love You food truck helped feed thousands of people in L.A.’s Skid Row area, as well as giving back to Harlem residents during a stop in the legendary New York City neighborhood. You’ve also got his work with the JUST Water brand, which in itself was able to bring back a water filtration system to Flint, Michigan back in 2019. From there he’s maintaining his Aqua Man steez by spearheading 501CTHREE.org’s Water Box project. Together with them, Jaden is hoping to provide access to clean water to communities in dire need.

His latest “We Got Now” campaign with New Balance, which also includes NBA champ Kawhi Leonard, sprinter Sydney McLaughlin, tennis star Coco Gauff, footballer Sadio Mané and professional skateboarders Tiago Lemos and Margie Dida, pushes that same initiative to change the world. By looking at what Jaden has already done, we’re sure he’s on the path to accomplishing exactly what he’s setting out to do and so much more.

Jaden Smith Enters The Hospitality Biz With New Restaurant Offering The Homeless Free Vegan Meals was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

