Saweetie Looks Picture Perfect In Custom Polaroid Dress

At this point, Saweetie can do no wrong. Our good sis and budding fashion icon is in her own lane when it comes to her fashion choices and I think we all can agree that her style is easily becoming an industry favorite!

The Bay-area rapper recently had a photo shoot where she rocked a sexy dress made entirely of Polaroid shots of herself. The look was inspired by a popular fashion moment made by Brazilian model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Gisele Bündchen.

Custom made by celebrity seamstress and designer DaSh Gray, and styled by Bryon Javar, Saweetie’s polaroid dress was looked perfect on her, as the sleeveless, strapless mini featured various snapshots of the 27-year-old that were hooked together by silver rings. She accessorized the look with a pair of small silver hoop earrings and clear shoes by Jessica Rich Collection and rocked a wispy short cut wig with a bang for her hairstyle.

The “Best Friends” rapper posted the “picture within a picture” look to her Instagram page, captioning the photo carousel, “in a world full of you’s I choose ME.” I know that’s right!

Check out the bomb look below.

Saweetie’s stylist, Bryon Javar, also posted the look to his own IG page, citing the original look from 2004 as inspiration. He captioned the photo, “#TheRulesAreSimple when 2021 meets 2004 @saweetie #StyledByJavar swipe for the inspiration @gisele”

When asked about the process for creating the dress and replicating the iconic look, designer DaSh Gray told GRAZIA, “I’ve seen that photo millions of times before, and I was excited to take on this project. I had never taken on this type of unconventional challenge. I love any chance to expand my artistic dexterity.”

What do you think, Beauties? Did Saweetie nail the look?

